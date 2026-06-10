/Badshah drops cryptic post with a mystery woman; Fans speculate, 'Is that Hania Aamir?'

After his secret marriage to Isha Rikhi, Badshah is once again making headlines for his cryptic post. The Indian rapper shared a series of photos alongside a mystery woman. As soon as the photos were shared online, many viewers speculated if he was posing with Pakistani actor Hania Amir.

Badshah drops cryptic post

On June 9, the "Tateeree" singer dropped a cryptic post on Instagram, where he was seen standing with a mystery woman and walking through a field while holding her hand. As the woman's face is hidden in the series of pictures, the rapper captioned the post, “Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life.”

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The mystery woman post has sparked several theories on social media. Many fans and viewers began speculating that the woman in the post is Pakistani actor Hania Amir. One user wrote, "Is this Hania Amir?" Another fan shared his excitement and jotted, "Looks like Hania." One more user identifies the woman with her overall gesture. She wrote, “She looks like Hania.”

Who is Hania Amir?

Hania Amir is a renowned Pakistani actress and model, widely considered one of the top stars in the country. Known for her critically acclaimed roles in Pakistani television dramas, Amir also made headlines for appearing in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

How are Badshah and Hania Amir connected?

In the past, Hania Aamir's Instagram has also featured Badshah, leading fans to connect the dots behind the cryptic post. Reportedly, both artists are close friends who connected over social media. From commenting on each other’s Instagram reels to photo-dumping each other, their friendship has evolved.