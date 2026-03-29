/'Past few weeks tested me': Badshah breaks silence amid Tateeree controversy, wedding with Isha Rikhi

Badshah has been making headlines since few weeks ever since he has been mired in the Tateeree controversy and his recent viral pics of his wedding with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. Following these, the rapper has now broken his silence and shared an emotional note with his fans.

Badshah's note for amid Tateeree controversy and his alleged viral wedding pics

Taking to his Instagram stories, Badshah shared an emotional note to share his thoughts and express his gratitude. He wrote, "I'll be honest with you. These past few weeks tested me in ways I wasn’t fully prepared for. There’s a version of this life that looks perfect from the outside, and then there’s the reality of what you actually carry when the cameras are off. I’ve been sitting on a lot. But London reminded me of something I needed to be reminded of. When I walked out on that O2 stage, the energy hit me before the sound did."

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He further wrote, “The faces, the voices, and the warmth in that arena. You flew in from different cities, different countries, and different lives, and you showed up for this music, for me, like it meant something to you.” That night I remembered who I am and what this is all for. I think I’m ready for the next phase. New music is on its way, and I’m pouring everything into it. Thank you for holding me down even when I couldn’t say why I needed it.”

All about the Tateeree controversy

Critics and social groups alleged the song's lyrics objectified women and sexualised minors. The music video was specifically criticised for depicting girls in school uniforms—in a setting called 'Badshala'—throwing away school bags and performing inappropriate gestures.

This led to Haryana Police registering an FIR against Badshah (Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia) at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Panchkula. He was booked under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (obscene acts and songs) and Sections 3 & 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.