/Badshah's Haryanvi track Tateeree sparks controversy: A look at the Punjabi rapper’s net worth

The artist has recently landed in a controversy due to his latest song titled Tateeree, released on March 1, 2026. The track faced severe backlash due to obscene lyrics and inappropriate visuals, leading to an official police complaint against it and a summons from a state commission, resulting in the song being taken down from YouTube.

On March 7, the artist took to Instagram to apologise, claiming that his song is being taken off all digital platforms.