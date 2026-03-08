/Badshah's Haryanvi track Tateeree sparks controversy: A look at the Punjabi rapper’s net worth

Badshah has landed in a controversy due to his new Haryanvi song, Tateeree, which was released on March 1, 2026. The song faced severe backlash over obscene lyrics and inappropriate visuals and was removed from YouTube following intense public backlash and an official FIR.
Aditya Prateek Singh, popularly known by his stage name, Badshah, is an Indian rapper who is known for giving fans several Punjabi hits, such as Kala Chashma and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. He has gained popularity due to his signature blend of catchy and high-energy Desi hip-hop.
The artist has recently landed in a controversy due to his latest song titled Tateeree, released on March 1, 2026. The track faced severe backlash due to obscene lyrics and inappropriate visuals, leading to an official police complaint against it and a summons from a state commission, resulting in the song being taken down from YouTube.
On March 7, the artist took to Instagram to apologise, claiming that his song is being taken off all digital platforms.
Building a massive fan base through hit Bollywood songs and energetic live performances, the rapper has built a huge empire for himself, claiming an estimated net worth of Rs 124 crore, according to a report by India Times.
Besides delivering several chart-topping songs like Genda Phool, Garmi, Kala Chashma, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hai, and many more, the rapper has also expanded his career with a strong brand endorsement portfolio, acting as a brand ambassador for major companies, including fashion, tech, and food, like Dyson, Pepsi, and more.
The Indian artist has also launched himself into major business ventures, including Badboy Pizza, Dragonfly (nightclubs), and luxury restaurants like Sago, Seville, and Sidera, which are located in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.
Reportedly, Badshah has an amazing yet massive car collection, which includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, an AMG G63 Collector’s Edition, and a Porsche 718 Cayman.
Reportedly, rapper and singer Badshah owns lavish and luxurious properties, which are situated in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. Additionally, the artist has invested in properties located in London as well as in Dubai.
He began his career in 2006 by joining the group Mafia Mundeer alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh, gaining much popularity. After splitting from the group, he acquired a separate fan base and made his Bollywood debut with "Dhup Chik" and "Kar Gayi Chull" from Kapoor & Sons.