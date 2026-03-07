/ Badshah’s Haryanvi song Tateeree sparks controversy, pulled from YouTube amid legal complaint

Badshah is facing backlash for his latest Haryanvi music video, Tateeree, and following a legal action in Haryana, it has been taken down from YouTube, and has sparked talks among netizens.

Tateeree was released on March 1, 2026, on the singer's official YouTube channel, but the song is now unavailable in India. As per reports, a notice displayed on the platform reads, “Video unavailable. This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

FIR filed against Badshah

According to reports, an FIR has been registered against the rapper, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 20, Panchkula district. It was filed by a resident, Abhay Choudhry, who alleged that his latest music video contains obscene and objectionable content that insults women. As per the complaint, the video shows girls in school uniforms, with inappropriate gestures and language. Reportedly, the police have charged Badshah under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), concerning obscene acts and songs, as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Investigation in the case is currently underway.

Influence in an inappropriate way

The FIR also claimed that the music video features girls dressed in school uniforms within a school-like setting referred to as “Badshala,” which the complainant noted as a misrepresentation of the term “pathshala.”

The complaint expressed that these videos and lyrics could convey harmful messages to society.

Haryana Women’s Commission issues summons

The Haryana Women’s Commission has also taken a step against Badshah after receiving complaints about the song’s lyrics and visuals.

As per reports, commission chairperson Renu Bhatia stated that Badshah has been called to appear before the panel to clarify the intent behind the track.