/Rohit Shetty firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests Pravin Lonkar | Details inside

In a recent update in the Rohit Shetty firing case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has reportedly arrested another suspect identified as Pravin Lonkar. The 13th accused, who was produced before a special court, has been remanded to the Crime Branch in custody till March 16.

According to officials, Lonakr's arrest will help uncover the conspiracy behind the firing incident outside Shetty's Mumbai residence, and other individuals involved in the attack.

Who is Pravin Lonkar

As per reports, Pravin Lonkar is the brother of absconding accused Shubham Lonkar and is said to be an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to police, Pravin may have helped in providing weapons and financial support for the attack.

Authorities also suspect that the firing outside the filmmaker's house may have been carried out on the instructions of the Lonkar brothers. Pravin had reportedly been arrested earlier in connection with the murder of politician Baba Siddique under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Now, the Crime Branch has taken formal permission to take Lonkar into custody for questioning in the Rohit Shetty firing case.

About the firing incident

In the early hours of February 1, multiple rounds were fired outside Shetty's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. According to authorities, after firing, the unidentified assailants fled on a scooter, and later abandoned the vehicle near Vile Parle railway station and reportedly escaped the city by train. No injuries were reported in the attack.

Following the attack, security outside Shetty's house was increased, and the investigation is currently underway.

The officials have detained several individuals from Pune in connection with this case.

Not long after the firing, a threatening message circulated online, allegedly from Shubham Lonkar, in which the gang claimed responsibility for the attack. It warned Shetty against interfering in their activities.

Further details about the case are to be revealed.