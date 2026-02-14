/Mumbai Police record Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's managers' statements; Crime scene recreated: Report

The Mumbai Police have intensified their investigation into the firing incident at Rohit Shetty's residence and the recent threats received by Ranveer Singh. As the threat persists, the police have recorded statements from the managers of the actor and the director.

On February 1, four rounds were fired between 12:40 am and 1:00 am outside Shetty's home in Mumbai. While the police were investigating the case, actor Ranveer Singh received an extortion threat. The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang was reportedly behind the calls.

Police record Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty's managers' statement

On Friday, Mumbai Police recorded the statements of Ranveer Singh’s and Rohit Shetty’s managers separately, India Today has learned. The Crime Branch has intensified the probe and is reportedly recreating the entire crime scene with the four accused in the firing incident outside Shetty's home. This included transporting a scooter from Pune to Mumbai.

The crime scene was recreated with the four accused, namely Swapnil Sakat, Aditya Gayaki, Siddharth Yenpure, and Samarth Pomaji. They are all in custody.

To verify key details and gather evidence, investigators recreated each stage of their alleged journey, according to the Indian news channel.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty gets new audio threat from the Bishnoi gang

On Feb 13, actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty reportedly got a new threat. An audio message has been sent, threatening them with serious consequences if the demands are not fulfilled.

According to a report by India Today, a man identified as Hari Boxer from the Bishnoi gang was behind the audio threat.

In the voice note, the man asks the two celebrities to “fall in line” as they warns them of punishment for going back on one’s word.