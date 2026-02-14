/Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day1: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's survival thriller opens with THIS much

Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, opened on February 13 with a lukewarm response at the box office, despite its Valentine's Day release. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film was expected to pull young audiences; however, the film struggled to get an audience on Day 1.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Tu Yaa Main collected around ₹55-57 lakh nett in India on Day 1. Running across 1,239 shows nationwide with an average occupancy of around 5-6 per cent on Friday, the film had a slow start that remained throughout the day.

However, Tu Yaa Main managed to surpass the Day 1 collection of Kapoor and Gourav's previous theatrical releases. Shanaya Kapoor’s 2025 film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan had reportedly earned ₹30 lakh on its Day 1, while Adarsh Gourav’s Superboys of Malegaon (2024) opened at around ₹50 lakh.

BO clashes with O'Romeo

Alongside Tu Yaa Main, Shahid Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo also released on Friday, which dominated the screens as well as audience attention. As per reports, romantic drama opened with ₹8.25 crore.

The WION review of the film read, "Tu Yaa Main is definitely a must-watch film; if you are a fan of suspense thrillers, then it's the one for you now. The 2-hour 25-minute film which is about being free-spirited but responsible at the same time, could have been cut short by a few minutes. Even if you watched the Thai remake The Pool, Tu Yaa Main delivers a different perspective."

About Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main is an official adaptation of the Thai thriller The Pool and follows two social media influencers who get trapped in an empty swimming pool with a crocodile. While their battle of survival continues, the film also showcases rivalry, ambition, and resilience under extreme conditions.