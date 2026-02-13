/Tu Yaa Main X review: Netizens declare Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor starrer a 'refreshing Valentine date fright movie'

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles, was released in cinemas. The surviving thriller movie is infused with romance, suspense and much more. But what happens when life is hanging by a thread after getting caught up deep inside of a 20 ft area of pool? Let's delve in to know the verdict of netizens.

Netizens' reaction to Tu Yaa Main

Soon after the release of the movie, many took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, “The vision of #AanandLRai and #ColourYellow, combined with #BejoyNambiar’s edgy direction, makes #TuYaaMain a refreshing Valentine’s date fright movie.”

Another user wrote, “Love stories don’t usually come with a side of suspense, but #TuYaaMain makes it work so well. Props to #AanandLRai and #ColourYellow for backing cinema that isn’t afraid to surprise.”

"#TuYaaMain builds steadily in the first half and explodes into a nail-biting second half. #ShanayaKapoor and #AdarshGourav’s natural chemistry anchors the tension beautifully. Director Bijoy Nambiar’s sharp vision elevates the survival narrative as he blends intensity with emotional depth.

Backed by Aanand L Rai and #VinodBhanushali, the film offers a truly unique survival experience. WORTH a WATCH", wrote the third user.

Tu Yaa Main review

As per WION's Snigdha Sweta Behera, Tu Yaa Main is definitely a must-watch film; if you are a fan of suspense thrillers, then it's the one for you now. The 2-hour 25-minute film, which is about being free-spirited but responsible at the same time, could have been cut short by a few minutes. Even if you watched the Thai remake The Pool, Tu Yaa Main delivers a different perspective.

All about Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the Colour Yellow banner, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited.