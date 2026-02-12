Tu Yaa Main review: Bejoy Nambiar's directorial blends passion and suspense perfectly in this edge-of-the seat ride

Love stories are often 'us against the world'. But what if the world involved crocodiles instead of human beings? Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in lead roles, deep dives into the space between passion and power, turning their relationship into a psychological battlefield. Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, the survival thriller is packed with romance, suspense and much more. A remake of the Thai film The Pool, Tu Yaa Main has shown more than just surviving the danger.

Plot of Tu Yaa Main

The story of Tu Yaa Main is based on Miss Vanity aka Avani Shah, played by Shanaya Kapoor and

Maruti Kadam (played by Adarsh Gourav) and two content creators. Avani Shah, who commands Instagram with millions of followers and has a professional team behind her. While Maruti, who goes by the name Aala Flowpara, is an aspirational rapper from Nalasopara who is working hard to become a star and carve a space of his own.

The duo meet at a music event in which Maruti offers an opportunity and suggests a collaboration. With frequent meetings, the duo develop feelings for each other. But a major change in their lives compels them to take a decision.

Hoping to ease the situation, the duo plan for a Goa trip. However, things go haywire after they find themselves trapped in a deep swimming pool with a crocodile. But will Avani and Maruti be able to survive the situation?

What works and what doesn't work in Tu Yaa Main

The film has definitely painted the picture of suspense right from the beginning, i.e, with cloudy weather and rain-washed Mumbai city. The first half of the film has showcased the bond and evolving relationship between Maruti and Avani. The music in the background with various scenes has definitely blended well, and the supporting characters have also performed well, despite limited screen presence.

Adarsh Gourav as Maruti, an aspirational rapper, has performed his role with ease. With his accent and swag, he has showcased the authenticity of Mumbai flavour with confidence. While Shanaya Kapoor as Avani has shown her emotions with authority, in whichever situation it has been required. She has conveyed her feelings smoothly. The main leads have made sure their acting remains engaging till the end. Coming to the tracks, Aankhen Char, Jee Liya and other tracks were used effectively as per the situation. While the cinematography of the film and the creation of the crocodile created by the makers of the film looked realistic.

Although despite the film being engaging and thrilling till the end, at a few scenes, it felt stretched and overly long. The tension built up at a few scenes keeps you engaged at the beginning but eventually slips as you keep on waiting for minutes! Several scenes keep you at the edge of the seat. It makes you ponder if the crocodile is going to appear now, the moment any scene involving water comes up.

Final verdict of Tu Yaa Main