/'I don't know if I was in love...': Zayn Malik on his relationship with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid

British singer Zayn Malik rose to prominence after being part of the boy band One Direction in 2010. Post leaving the group in 2015, the musician as a solo artist has delivered hit tracks including Pillowtalk and Dusk Till Dawn. His and Gigi Hadid's relationship was the talk of the town when they officially declared it. However, the singer has now made a shocking revelation.

What did Zayn Malik say about his relationship with his ex, Gigi Hadid?

In an appearance on Call Her Daddy, Zayn Malik clarified that he and Gigi had dated on and off for five years. He stated, "To be fair, just to have this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this earth, and I have the utmost respect for her. I will always love her, but I don't know if I was in love with her."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further said, "My understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older. I realised maybe it wasn't. Maybe it was lust. Maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don't feel like it was love."

“No disrespect to all the past relationships I’ve been in. No disrespect at all, it was freeing. I am that type of person who runs on my own clock and answers to myself. So, it was so freeing to me. I could just do things and make plans and sleep until any time I want. I tended to get in trouble in relationships because I was young, did certain things, and spoke to other females when I shouldn’t have been. You live and learn from it, but this way, there’s no guilt,” he said.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's relationship timeline

Zayn Malik began his on-off relationship with American model Gigi Hadid in the late 2015. Gigi featured in his music video Pillowtalk, and the pair appeared together on the August 2017 cover of Vogue. Hadid gave birth to their daughter in September 2020. The family spent a majority of their time at their residence on a working farm in rural Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where Malik tended to horses and cows.

Malik and Hadid ended their relationship in October 2021, after Hadid's mother accused him of striking her. Malik entered a no-contest plea to four charges of harassment.