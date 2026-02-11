/Cha Eun Woo tax evasion controversy: Civic group files complaint against tax official

South Korean actor and idol Cha Eun Woo has been under scrutiny ever since his name has been caught up in the tax evasion case. The ASTRO member who has been under investigation by National Tax Service for a scandal worth $13.6 million seems to be getting deeper with each day. In the latest update, a civic group has filed a complaint against a tax official. Let's delve in to know more details.

Complaint filed against individuals amid Cha Eun Woo's tax evasion case

According to a report by Korea Joong Daily, a civic group has reportedly filed a criminal complaint against a reporter and a tax official over the alleged leak of tax audit information involving a singer and actor.

Reportedly, the Korea Taxpayers Association filed a complaint with the National Office of Investigation (NOI) under the National Police Agency against an unidentified tax official accused of leaking taxation information related to Cha Eun Woo's tax audit and the reporter who first reported it.

The report suggests that the group cited violations of the Personal Information Protection Act and criminal law provisions on breach of confidentiality as reasons for the complaint. The group said, "“The accused violated the confidentiality principle guaranteed by the Framework Act on National Taxes and infringed on taxpayers’ rights by unlawfully disclosing detailed information related to Cha’s tax audit. Such leaks are a serious matter that could cause irreparable harm to the affected individual.

All about Cha Eun Woo's tax evasion controversy

According to several reports, Cha Eun Woo was recently notified by the National Tax Service Seoul Regional Office that he would owe more than 20 billion won ($13.6 million) in additional income tax following an intensive audit conducted in the first half of last year. Reportedly, the amount is believed to be the largest ever sought from an individual artist.

Cha’s side has requested a tax assessment review to challenge the appropriateness of the National Tax Service’s decision. They argued, "Due to frequent changes in Fantagio’s representatives, Cha’s mother, feeling anxious about her son’s entertainment activities and determined to protect him, established the company to directly manage his career. It is a formally registered entertainment planning company, not a paper company." However, the address of the management company established by his mother, registered as a popular culture and arts planning business on June 15, 2022, is Tongjin-eup, Gimpo-si, Gyeonggi-do. The company’s address is known to be the building of an eel restaurant operated by the mother in Ganghwa-do, Incheon.