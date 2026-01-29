/Cha Eun Woo addresses allegations of tax evasion scandal amid military duty: 'I deeply feel the responsibility...'

South Korean actor and idol Cha Eun Woo's tax evasion case for the record of nearly $13.6 million has garnered attention worldwide. The news of him being allegedly involved in a case has shocked netizens and his fans. With this news, there has been a sudden and sharp shift of his image in the public. Now, as the investigation unfolds, Cha Eun Woo has broken his silence on social media.

Cha Eun Woo issues first statement amid backlash for his involvement in tax evasion case

Taking to his Instagram handle, Cha Eun Woo shared a post in which he issues a lengthy note in the caption. He stated, “To many of you with various things related to me lately, I sincerely bow my head and apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment I caused.” As a citizen of Korea, I am obliged to do this. Is my stance on the duty of oaths strict enough? In the past few days, what should I say first? My condolences to those who have been hurt by me."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further wrote, “In the past few days, what should I say first? My condolences to those who have been hurt by me. I was worried that I might be tired or not. I'm telling you about this case myself. I've come to the idea that apologising is a duty. Now I'm writing this after finishing my assignment within the unit. I am currently serving in the military, but never to avoid this controversy. Last year, the tax investigation process became unavoidable because of the enlistment in the military. I joined the army without finishing it. But this is also a misconception from my lack; I am deeply sympathetic to the responsibility. If I didn't identify as a soldier, you would have suffered for this. I feel like I want to apologise to all of you every day. I'm writing this with all my heart.”

Also Read: FIR filed against Ranveer Singh over controversial Kantara performance

“Over the past 11 years, I have lacked more than I have had. Thanks for the love and support you have generously given. And to everyone who believed in me and cheered me on when I wasn't enough. I'm sure I can't repay the many people I worked with. Too much hurt and tiredness. I'm so sorry to say this. I will be diligently involved in the proceedings related to the investigation that will take place later. I will humbly accept the consequences and take responsibility accordingly. Looking at myself more strictly from now on. With a heavier sense of responsibility in return for the love received so far, I'm going to live. Once again, I sincerely apologise for disturbing you,” Cha Eun Woo concluded.

Is Cha Eun Woo facing removal from the military band?

It seems like the repercussions of him being involved in the tax evasion controversy are beginning to show. According to a report by The Korea Times, the military has begun removing videos featuring him from its platforms. The move by the Ministry of National Defense is reportedly in an attempt to distance itself from the star amid growing public backlash over the allegations.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar reacts as Boong scores historic nomination at BAFTAs

The Defense Media Agency deleted all videos featuring Cha Eun Woo from its official YouTube channel, KFN. He had previously appeared in four videos in a series called The Day's Military Story.

Cha Eun Woo's agency's direct response to idol's tax evasion allegations

As per the report of The Chosun Biz, Cha Eun Woo's agency, Fantagio, issued an official statement. They stated, "We sincerely apologise for causing concern to many people due to various situations related to our company and our artist Cha Eun Woo. We feel a heavy responsibility for the controversy that arose from matters related to the agency and the artist."

The statement also said, “The matters currently raised is at the stage where facts are being verified according to the procedures of the tax authorities, and the agency and the artist are faithfully cooperating with the investigation within the necessary scope. If legal and administrative judgement becomes clear in the future, we will responsibly carry out the necessary measures according to those results.”