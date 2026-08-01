/‘Satanic’ chainsaw-wielding rescue bot leaves internet divided: ‘Those eyes are horrifying’

A California robotics company has unveiled a rescue robot that looks as if it stepped out of a post-apocalyptic nightmare. With four powerful legs, curved horn-like structures and chainsaw attachments, ThreeHalves has become an internet sensation for one reason above all: it is unsettling to look at.

Developed by startup Satyress, the robot was designed for dangerous environments where human rescuers cannot safely operate, including wildfire zones, collapsed structures and toxic industrial sites. But its appearance has overshadowed its engineering. Unlike the sleek, friendly-looking robots often promoted by technology companies, ThreeHalves embraces a deliberately intimidating aesthetic.

The machine stands more than six feet tall and has a silhouette that many online users have compared to a demonic creature or a mechanical beast. Its horned frame and aggressive stance have fueled a wave of social media reactions, with many questioning why a rescue robot needs to look so terrifying.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Satyress has not tried to soften that reaction. In fact, the company describes the robot as “more dangerous than it looks,” while simultaneously publishing detailed information about how it can be physically disabled if it malfunctions. The unusual combination of fearsome design and transparency about its weaknesses has become central to the robot’s identity.

The company says ThreeHalves includes emergency braking systems, mechanical locks and other built-in safeguards that allow humans to stop it if necessary. That message appears intended to counter fears that advanced machines could become uncontrollable.

Social media compares it with Satan

“Why did you make it look like Satan?” a social media user questioned. Another asked, “I really see the utility of this form, but have you considered making it look less scary?” A third said, “Looks demonic with the head of a goat!” One user asked, “Why the horns, though? Why the devil goat face?”

One person said, “This is AWESOME.” Another wrote, “I love the thought behind this; it looks like it would do a lot of good work for rescuing, but do you think it would be better to make it look friendlier? Maybe paint it a different colour and give it softer features? Somebody getting rescued might be terrified.”