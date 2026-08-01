/Kim Kardashian shares sweet moment with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton during summer vacation

Kim Kardashian has once again got the internet talking. The reality TV star and entrepreneur shared a playful video featuring her rumoured boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, during a summer lakeside vacation in Idaho, giving fans a rare peek into their off-screen chemistry. The candid clip quickly caught attention online, with social media users gushing over the sweet and joyous moment from Kardashian’s relaxed, fun-filled outing with her family.

Kim Kardashian shares glimpse with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

On August 1, Kim Kardashian shared a joyous video clip featuring a fun-filled, adventurous outing with her family, including her kids, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and her sister Khloé Kardashian.

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Captioning the merged video of clips from an extended summer lake vacation in Idaho as "Summering," Kardashian is seen enjoying outdoor activities, laughing with her kids and boyfriend, including riding motorbikes and doing water sports.

The moment that got the internet gaga was when Kim playfully interacted with Hamilton on the dock before they jumped into the water together.

Kim Kardashian hard-launches her boyfriend

On July 13, the Skims founder made her relationship with Lewis Hamilton Instagram official. Kardashian shared a bunch of photos with her favourite people, including her kids, friends, and close pals, and captioned them, "Summers at the lake with my favourite people ✨🦋."

But among all the pictures, the one glimpse that quickly took the internet by storm showed Kardashian and Hamilton. Taken by Kardashian, the picture shows Hamilton resting on her shoulder while Chicago smiles with her head bent against her mom’s other side.

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Lewis Hamilton’s romance

Kim and Lewis Hamilton have been grabbing headlines since the New Year. The couple have been spotted together at several events. Recently, they were pictured together on day two among several celebrities attending Justin Bieber’s set at Coachella 2026. Keeping a low profile, Kardashian covered her face with a bandana to avoid being recognised. Fans also spotted North West, Kim’s eldest daughter, with them.