/iPhone 18 Pro could be Apple's biggest price jump in years, says new leak

Apple's next premium iPhones could come with a much higher price tag than many buyers expected. According to a new report, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost $250 to $300 more than the current iPhone 17 Pro lineup when they launch later this year. If accurate, it would mark one of Apple's biggest-ever price increases for its flagship smartphones. The latest prediction comes from GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu, whose research note, cited by MacRumors, points to rising manufacturing costs as the biggest reason behind the expected increase.

Why the iPhone 18 Pro may cost more

The biggest factor is Apple's expected move to TSMC's 2nm A20 processor. The next-generation chip is widely expected to deliver faster performance, stronger on-device AI capabilities and better power efficiency. However, it is also believed to be significantly more expensive to manufacture than today's 3nm chips.

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The report also points to rising DRAM and NAND memory prices, along with higher component costs caused by the global AI infrastructure boom. As chipmakers prioritise AI hardware, smartphone manufacturers are facing growing pressure across the supply chain. Jeff Pu believes these higher production costs could leave Apple with little room to absorb the increase without passing some of it on to customers.

More upgrades expected

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to receive several major hardware improvements alongside the new processor. Leaks suggest Apple will retain the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays for the Pro and Pro Max but introduce a smaller Dynamic Island, brighter LTPO+ OLED panels and improved battery life. Camera upgrades are also expected. Reports suggest Apple could introduce a variable-aperture main camera, giving users greater control over depth of field and improving low-light photography. The Pro Max may also feature a larger battery and Apple's next-generation C2 modem, offering faster connectivity and improved power efficiency.

September launch expected