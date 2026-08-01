/Ariana Grande's Petal video fuels debate as fans voice concern over her appearance

Singer and actress Ariana Grande is grabbing headlines for her release of her latest studio album, Petal. However, the music video of track Petal has sparked concern amongst fans over the singer's latest slimmer appearance. Although the visually striking video has earned praise for its cinematic storytelling, much of the conversation on social media has centred on Grande's body.

Netizens' concern over Ariana Grande's latest appearance in Petals

Soon after the release of the music video, many took to social media to express their concern. While many fans expressed concern and hoped she was healthy, others criticised the growing focus on her body, arguing that the conversation overshadowed the artistic message behind the video. The reactions quickly reignited a broader debate about celebrity body image and the limits of public commentary on a person's appearance.

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One user wrote, “Couldn’t hurt to lose a few pounds,” but Ariana Grande has become so thin that people are genuinely concerned. At what point do we draw the line? This is starting to look worrying."

Another user wrote, "You can tell just with her face. Its so gaunt. No fat anywhere. That is not healthy."

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"She has been my idol since i was like 7 years old it is so hard to see her like this", wrote the third user.

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All about Ariana Grande's latest album Petal

Ariana Grande released her eighth studio album, Petal, on July 31, 2026, through the label Republic Records and her own imprint, Babydoll Music. Grande and Ilya Salmanzadeh co-wrote and executive-produced the album. The title track, Petal, which Grande debuted during the Eternal Sunshine Tour on July 28, accompanied the album on July 31.

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