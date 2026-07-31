/US offers $15mn reward to dismantle alleged IRGC drone funding network

The United States has announced a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the disruption of financial networks linked to Kimia Part Sivan Company (KIPAS), which Washington describes as the drone production arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

The announcement was made on Thursday (July 30) by the US State Department’s Rewards for Justice programme, which said it is seeking information on KIPAS’s financial operations and the individuals allegedly involved in supporting the network.

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In a post on X, the programme identified seven alleged senior KIPAS staff members as Hasan Arambunezhad, Reza Nahabdani, Mehdi Naghneh, Hadi Zavarkai, Abolfazl Moshkani, Abbas Sartaji and Ehsan Mohaghegh.

According to the Rewards for Justice programme, the individuals are linked to KIPAS’s testing, development and supply of drones. It alleged that the IRGC finances its international activities in part through the sale of drones and other military equipment.

The programme urged anyone with information on the seven individuals, their associates or the company’s financial network to come forward through its Tor-based tip line. It said eligible informants could receive a reward of up to $15 million as well as relocation assistance.