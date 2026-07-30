/Amnesty International says India's arms exports to Israel risk complicity in Gaza genocide

India risks complicity in Israel's “ongoing genocide against Palestinians” in Gaza due to its consistent weapons exports to Israel, flagged UK based Internation Human Rights Watchdog Amnesty International. India exported at least 2,596 shipments of weapons to Israel since October 7, 2023. In its report, Amnesty International flagged that India has “forged a close and profitable partnership" with the Israeli defence sector and embedded itself within the supply chain of Israeli military operations.

“In light of the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures orders recognising a plausible risk of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, the Indian authorities cannot credibly argue that they did not know that continuing to authorise and facilitate arms transfers to Israel carries a substantial risk of contributing to serious violations of international law," said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International's Secretary General.

The report indicates that India has supplied 390,516 small arms parts for military-grade weapons, 564,970 parts of explosive ordnance (such as drone warheads, artillery shell casings and others), and 298 components of military vehicles that are direct supplier of Israeli military. The human rights watchdog also flagged critical structural failure in India's national legal framework around arms transfer, a lack of requirement for human rights due diligence to prevent military items being used in violation of international law and a lack of transparency in an unaccountable export process.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 42-page report released on 30 July 2026, titled "Made in India: The Supply of Weapons and Ammunition to Israel", also flagged that there was battlefield evidence of Indian made 155mm high-explosive shell casings and components for SkyStriker "kamikaze" drones, among the debris in Gaza. The report flagged several Indian companies such as PLR Systems Private Limited, a joint venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Israel Weapon Industries, Indo MIM Private Limited, Kalyani Systems Private Limited, and Alpha Elsec Defence & Aerospace Systems Private Limited, a joint venture of Alpha Design Technologies and Elbit Systems.

The report also flagged three state-owned enterprises: Munitions India Limited, which allegedly exported 1,000 high-explosive 155mm artillery shells to the Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems; Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited, which supplied 120 81-mm mortar launchers to Elbit Systems in February 2024; and India Optel Limited 178 military-grade semiconductor items, including vanadium oxide infrared sensors, to Semiconductor Devices Ltd.

The report also emphasised that t post-ICJ ruling, India's facilitating of international crimes risks complicity and makes the state and corporate personnel directly liable. India stands in direct violation of the “Genocide Convention and its obligation to ensure respect for the Geneva Conventions”.