/Iran claims attack on US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait, alleges F-35s destroyed

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force on Thursday claimed attacks on Jordan's Al-Azraq Air Base and Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Base. In a statement released by the IRGC, it claimed that the attacks were in response to the US attacks on Iran's Qeshm Island on Wednesday evening. IRGC claimed that the attack at Jordan's Al-Azraq Air Base resulted in the destruction of three F-35 aircraft and the death of several US service personnel. Seperately IRGC claimed that in the attack at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Base, two drone hangars and a fuel tank used for US military aircraft and helicopters.

The IRGC, in a statement released to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), claimed that several ballistic missiles were launched at Jordan's Al-Azraq Air Base, which resulted in "completely destroying three F-35 aircraft and causing heavy damage to three others."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

US CENTCOM denied these claims: "No US aircraft were destroyed or damaged in recent attempted Iranian attacks. All missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach targeted areas." However, the US military did not respond to the claim about the death of US service members.

Following striking the Ali Al Salem Base in Kuwait, IRGC released a statement claiming that the strike “set fire to and destroyed two drone hangars and a fuel tank for military aircraft and helicopters”. Neither Kuwait nor US officials confirmed the attack or the extent of damage.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian state news agency Tasnim reported that three IRGC soldiers were killed in a US missile attack in the Zanjan province branch. The three soldiers were identified as Mahmoud Mollajabari, Mohammadreza Cheraghi and Jamal Amiri. US President Donald Trump claimed that the US will “beat the f***ing s***” out of Iran.