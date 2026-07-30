/CJP's Dipke claims BJP threatened his family to force him to join party

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijit Dipke on Thursday alleged that he was intimidated into joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Responding to reporters' questions in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar about any offers of joining the BJP, Dipke said that he was repeatedly threatened that his family would face consequences. Dipke questioned the significance of the offices held by such big leaders, who threaten people as young as their grandchildren.

"What’s the point of having such a powerful PM or Amit Shah as HM if you have to threaten people young enough to be your grandchildren?” said Dipke.

Responding to allegations by Kangna Ranawat and Patanjali co-founder Yogaguru Baba Ramdev that Dipke and Cockroach Janata Party were misleading the generation, Dipke responded, “If fighting to protect democracy, questioning the government, and struggling for one's future and the right to education amounts to corrupting the culture, then I will continue that struggle.” He further urged Ramdev to focus on "faulty" Patanjali products, which were flagged by the Supreme Court for deception; otherwise, Patanjali might shut down.

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He also called on opposition parties to unite to save “democracy” as the ruling party continues to intimidate students. Dipke also argued that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for brutal police actions against students, as Delhi Police functions directly under the Home Ministry. He responded to allegations of foreign funding: "If I am getting funding from abroad, then I think this is Amit Shah's failure. Amit Shah should resign."

Following the Delhi agitation by the Cockroach Janata Party, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on moral grounds, and the Centre quickly filled the vacancy with Pralhad Joshi as Education Minister, who was merely a “replacement copy”. Dipke launched a sharp criticism of the appointment and said that he was a mere “replacement copy” of his predecessor.

“If the country's education minister welcomes and praises rapists, it shows what kind of person has been put in charge by the Prime Minister. What message are you sending to the country? An education minister who supports and welcomes rapists. But what else can you expect? Who else is in their party? It's full of such people. What about Kuldeep Sengar? In their government, people like Ram Rahim are released on parole. This is a government that supports rapists,” said Dipke.

He further expressed faith in the constitution drafted by the BR Amabedkar and vowed to keep working on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, committed to continuing his struggle in democratic means.