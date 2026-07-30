/Assam Class 7 girl donates piggy bank savings for flood relief, wins hearts

Himashree Priya Kalita, a seventh-standard student from Assam's Sibsagar District, had donated her lifetime savings in a piggy bank to contribute to the flood relief activity in Assam. The act of generosity at such a young age has won the hearts of netizens, local leaders, as well as residents. She presented her piggy bank to Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, explicitly requesting that the funds be utilised for rehabilitation and immediate flood relief work.

Gogoi praised her kindness and compassion and said, “I bless her wholeheartedly. I wish she grew up to be a wonderful person and achieve greatness, and continue to help people in need.” People highlighted that though the amount is modest, the gesture could motivate and inspire empathy and community solidarity in a crisis situation.

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On Wednesday, Sibsagar MP Akhil Gogoi highlighted the scale of the disaster in a press conference. He showed a picture of a home devastated by the flood and demanded ₹10 lakh relief for each flood-affected family. "Anyone who has not seen this image or witnessed the actual situation on the ground will simply say that flood-affected families should be given a one-time assistance of ₹15,000. I have repeatedly urged the Chief Minister of Assam to provide a one-time compensation of ₹10 lakh to every flood-affected family," said Gogoi.

Assam is battling one of the worst disasters in six decades, triggered by extreme rainfall and overflowing rivers. The state has received around 450 per cent over its natural rainfall. The deluge has claimed 78 lives, and roughly 3 lakh people have been affected across 7 districts. 550 villages remain submerged in flood waters, as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert for the next three days, which might further increase the severity of the situation.