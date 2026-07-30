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‘We're going to be hitting them very hard’: Trump vows heavy strike after US intercepts Iranian missile attack

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 01:11 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 01:18 IST
‘We're going to be hitting them very hard’: Trump vows heavy strike after US intercepts Iranian missile attack

File image for representation Photograph: (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump vowed severe military retaliation against Iran following the successful interception of Iranian ballistic missiles targeting American positions in West Asia, declaring "it's our turn" to strike.  

US President Donald Trump has vowed a forceful response to Iran after US forces intercepted what the Pentagon described as an attempted missile attack on American military positions in West Asia, saying it was now "our turn" to strike.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday (July 29), Trump said the United States would retaliate strongly despite the missiles being successfully intercepted before they could cause any damage.

Also read: 'He wants me to stay involved': Trump says Netanyahu publicised Iran intel to keep US engaged

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"We're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them. They know it's coming," Trump said. According to the US military, Iran launched missiles towards US forces in the region overnight. All of the incoming missiles were intercepted, preventing any casualties or damage.

The latest exchange marked a shift from the recent pattern of hostilities, in which Iran had largely responded to previous US strikes. The attempted attack suggested Tehran was willing to resume military action after a brief lull, during which Trump had indicated he was pursuing a diplomatic solution.

Also read: 'Pickaxe Mountain did not come up': Israel denies nuclear site was discussed in Trump-Netanyahu meeting

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Trump claimed Iran was now seeking to avoid further escalation while warning that Washington would press ahead with its response. "They're asking us not to do it," Trump said, referring to the planned US retaliation. He added that all the incoming missiles had been "knocked down to the ground".

"But they nevertheless took a shot, so it's our turn," he said. “We'll see if we get there with an agreement at some point. But we're going to hit them very hard.”

Also read: ‘Kill Melania, Barron’: Why is IRGC-linked media outlet urging ‘freedom fighters’ to assassinate Trump’s family? WATCH

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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