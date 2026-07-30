/‘We're going to be hitting them very hard’: Trump vows heavy strike after US intercepts Iranian missile attack

US President Donald Trump has vowed a forceful response to Iran after US forces intercepted what the Pentagon described as an attempted missile attack on American military positions in West Asia, saying it was now "our turn" to strike.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday (July 29), Trump said the United States would retaliate strongly despite the missiles being successfully intercepted before they could cause any damage.

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"We're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them. They know it's coming," Trump said. According to the US military, Iran launched missiles towards US forces in the region overnight. All of the incoming missiles were intercepted, preventing any casualties or damage.

The latest exchange marked a shift from the recent pattern of hostilities, in which Iran had largely responded to previous US strikes. The attempted attack suggested Tehran was willing to resume military action after a brief lull, during which Trump had indicated he was pursuing a diplomatic solution.

Trump claimed Iran was now seeking to avoid further escalation while warning that Washington would press ahead with its response. "They're asking us not to do it," Trump said, referring to the planned US retaliation. He added that all the incoming missiles had been "knocked down to the ground".