/Trump pops THIS, then appears to doze off at Lindsey Graham’s funeral: Watch

US President Donald Trump attended late US Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral in Washington and called him a "giant of the United States Senate" and a “true American original” at the late lawmaker's funeral. Graham died earlier this month at the age of 71. The US president made headlines during his appearance in the funeral because of his unusual behaviour. Trump, 80, the oldest person to serve as US president, has faced constant scrutiny during public appearances, with questions about his health continuing to circulate. During his latest appearance, several videos went viral where he appeared to have dozed off during the event. Another video shows him popping something and also giving it to US Vice President JD Vance. Read below to know what it was:

Trump pops ‘something’?

The internet spotted Trump popping something during the funeral service of Senator Lindsey Graham. He is also seen passing the box to Vice President JD Vance while seated in the front row. Specualtions ran wild as few netizens connected Trump's dozing off to the substance he popped. However, hawk-eyed netizens zoomed into the images to reveal that US President Trump attempted to pop a TicTac. As the “Tic Tac moment” went viral, Trump was also seen in multiple videos attempting to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth but missing the “target.”

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The videos also led to resurfacing of an old video from 2016. Trump has reportedly said: “use some tic tacs” to kiss women and “Grab ’em by the p***y.” At that time, the company had issued a clarification statement saying, “Tic Tac respects all women. We find the recent statements and behavior completely inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Trump dozes off

The 80-year-old president appeared several times to be on the verge of nodding off. While this did not came as a surprise to many as Trump has been seen dozing off at numerous events, social media commenters were quick to express frustration. The Independent reached out to White House for comments and spokesperson Davis Ingle said, "President Trump was reflecting on the loss of his dear friend Lindsey Graham, who he just delivered a beautiful eulogy to. Anyone suggesting otherwise is a depraved moron." Another White House spokesperson said "President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history and any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they've sworn to."