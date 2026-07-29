/North Korean colonel killed by firing squad for stealing grain as 'deeply shaken' officers watched

A top North Korean colonel was executed in front of his officials for stealing the military's reserve grain, leaving them "deeply shaken." A source in South Pyongan province told Daily NK that he was arrested from a coastal guard unit based in Nampo. “He was executed by firing squad on July 12 in front of members of his unit,” the source said. They added that his men who witnessed the shooting, "left without making eye contact with each other".

The colonel stole several dozen tonnes of grain from a warehouse under his own command last month. The source told the outlet that he took advantage of the lax security during nighttime and stole several dozen tons of reserve grain. He tried transporting it to Nampo port. Meanwhile, the sentries guarding the warehouse spotted large quantities of grain being moved suspiciously in the middle of the night. Reports suggest that the warehouse’s security chief knew about the movement. Frustrated with corruption among officials, the sentries reported the matter to their unit’s security department.

Officers watched as firing squad killed the guilty colonel

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The colonel was arrested and taken to the Military Security Bureau for questioning. Interrogation revealed his other connections and offences, and he was referred to a court-martial. He was found guilty of stealing grain during a food crisis and handed the maximum sentence. He was to be executed at a shooting range near Nampo port where soldiers gathered to watch. "Officers mobilised to the shooting range to witness the execution were deeply shaken. Their faces turned pale. They left without making eye contact with each other," the source said.

After the execution, the military’s General Political Bureau issued a stark warning against corruption in the armed forces. The incident has left other officers terrified. Meanwhile, the Nampo port area is being monitored, with a special team keeping watch on entry and exit of all vessels.

Death sentence for minor crimes in North Korea