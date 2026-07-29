/Making way for Musk's Optimus? Trump administration bans foreign-made humanoid robots. Here's why

The Donald Trump administration on Tuesday (Jul 28) expanded US restrictions on foreign technology by banning the import of certain humanoid and quadruped robots manufactured abroad. Citing national security and cybersecurity concerns, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that "advanced robotic devices" have been added to its list of prohibited products and companies. The move targets what the agency described as "mobile robots" that walk on two or four legs, mimicking human or animal movement.

Notably, most humanoid robots currently sold in the United States are manufactured overseas, particularly in China.

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National security concerns

According to the FCC, the decision follows recommendations from a White House task force, which concluded that foreign-built robots could pose cybersecurity risks to critical infrastructure and threaten the safety and security of US residents.

The administration said the robots could potentially be exploited for surveillance, data collection or cyber intrusions.

Among the cases cited by the task force was that of French programmer Sammy Azdoufal, who reportedly gained access to data from thousands of robotic vacuum cleaners manufactured by Chinese company DJI.

The FCC's blacklist already includes certain drones as well as Chinese telecommunications firms Huawei and China Telecom.

The agency also expanded the blacklist to include foreign-made inverters, devices used to convert direct current from batteries or solar panels into alternating current for use on the electrical grid.

Ban applies only to future models

The restrictions will apply only to new robot models seeking approval for the US market. Robots that have already been authorised or sold in the country will not be affected.

The Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security will retain the authority to grant exemptions where necessary.

A Trump administration official told AFP that the ban covers both robots imported fully assembled and those assembled in the United States if more than 35 per cent of their components are manufactured abroad.

Push to boost US robotics manufacturing?

The move comes as the Trump administration continues to encourage domestic manufacturing of advanced technologies, including robotics. Several companies already produce or assemble humanoid robots in the United States, including Boston Dynamics, Tesla, Figure AI and Agility Robotics.

South Korean automaker Hyundai, which recently acquired Boston Dynamics, has announced plans to build a robotics factory in the United States capable of producing 30,000 robots annually.

Elon Musk's Tesla is also preparing to begin industrial production of its Optimus humanoid robot at factories in Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas. The company says it ultimately aims to produce 1 million robots annually in Fremont and 10 million annually in Austin, although current plans focus primarily on assembly rather than full-scale manufacturing.