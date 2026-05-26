Pope Leo XIV on Monday (May 25) called for the “disarming” of artificial intelligence in his long-awaited first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas (Magnificent Humanity). Leo, the first US pope, warned against “a race for ever more powerful algorithms and larger datasets, driven by the desire to secure geopolitical or commercial dominance”, comparing the technology race to the biblical builders of the Tower of Babel. What did he mean by that? What is the biblical Tower of Babel? WION Decodes.

What did the Pope say?

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Calling for “robust legal frameworks, independent oversight, informed users and a political system that does not abdicate its responsibility”, Leo invoked the story of the Tower of Babel.

“With the heart of a shepherd and a father, I ask everyone to abandon the construction of yet another Tower of Babel and to join forces in building up the common good,” wrote Pope Leo. He warned that AI risks reducing humans to merely “cogs”.

What is the Tower of Babel?

In Christian lore, the Tower of Babel represents a civilisation driven by pride, centralised power and human ambition detached from moral responsibility. The tale from Genesis 11:1-9 in the Hebrew Bible tells the story of a world where everyone spoke the same language and understood one another. However, as time passed and the population grew, humanity migrated eastward until people found a vast, fertile plain in the land of Shinar (Babylonia). There, they decided to settle and build a city.

They planned to build a tower “that reaches all the way into the heavens!”. This, they said, would help them “make a great name for ourselves, and we will never be scattered or lost across the earth.”

As the story goes, they did not use ordinary stone. Instead, they baked mud into hard clay bricks and used thick black tar for mortar, building the tower higher and higher. Their intense ambition did not go unnoticed, and God descended from heaven to see the tower.