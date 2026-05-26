/'India’s students deserve better': Cockroach Janata Party revives petition targeting Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Abhijeet Dipke, the man behind the viral satirical movement, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has renewed his push for the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In a post on social media, Dipke announced that the CJP website was back online, and said that the petition "to sack" Union Minister Pradhan was live again.

"Cockroaches survive everything"

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Days after the Cockroach Janata Party's website and social media were taken down, Dipke announced, "Cockroaches survive everything; the CJP movement will be no different." He added that the movement aims to collect one million signatures demanding the removal of Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of mishandling the education and examination system. "Sign up, because India’s students deserve better than an Education Minister who treats exams like a practical joke," he wrote.

Already, over 580,000 people have signed the petition for the removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Why does the CJP want Dharmendra Pradhan sacked?

The satirical protest movement, which has gained traction online in recent days, wants Pradhan sacked over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

"The education system is compromised. From the tragic loss of students who died by suicide to the millions of futures broken by a decade of paper leaks, this failure cannot go ignored. There must be consequences," reads the petition page on the CJP website.