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'India’s students deserve better': Cockroach Janata Party revives petition targeting Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 26, 2026, 11:31 IST | Updated: May 26, 2026, 11:31 IST
'India’s students deserve better': Cockroach Janata Party revives petition targeting Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Why the Cockroach Janata Party wants Dharmendra Pradhan removed Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

The Cockroach Janata Party is back online and once again demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak row. Abhijeet Dipke says the movement has already gathered lakhs of signatures despite takedowns, threats and hacking. Scroll down to read more.

Abhijeet Dipke, the man behind the viral satirical movement, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has renewed his push for the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In a post on social media, Dipke announced that the CJP website was back online, and said that the petition "to sack" Union Minister Pradhan was live again.

Also read | 'We can get you murdered even in America': Cockroach Janta Party founder receives alarming death threats

"Cockroaches survive everything"

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Days after the Cockroach Janata Party's website and social media were taken down, Dipke announced, "Cockroaches survive everything; the CJP movement will be no different." He added that the movement aims to collect one million signatures demanding the removal of Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of mishandling the education and examination system. "Sign up, because India’s students deserve better than an Education Minister who treats exams like a practical joke," he wrote.

Already, over 580,000 people have signed the petition for the removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Why does the CJP want Dharmendra Pradhan sacked?

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The satirical protest movement, which has gained traction online in recent days, wants Pradhan sacked over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

"The education system is compromised. From the tragic loss of students who died by suicide to the millions of futures broken by a decade of paper leaks, this failure cannot go ignored. There must be consequences," reads the petition page on the CJP website.

Also read | Cockroach Janta Party founder reacts to 'Pakistan followers' claim, says ‘I know you are desperately trying to...’

This year's NEET UG exam was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The exam, conducted on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, saw participation from over 22 lakh candidates. A reexamination is scheduled for June 21. According to reports, at least 14 NEET-linked students have committed suicide so far over the paper leak controversy.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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