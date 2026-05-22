/'We can get you murdered even in America': Cockroach Janata Party founder shares alarming death threat messages

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday (May 22) shared screenshots of abusive messages and alleged intimidation attempts amid a growing controversy over the group's social media following. "Receiving death threats now," Dipke wrote on X while posting a screenshot of threatening WhatsApp messages sent from an unknown number. The messages warned him to shut down his account and even threatened his life. They come as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continues to dominate online political discourse. The threats surfaced just as Dipke found himself at the centre of another viral controversy, this time over claims that a large chunk of the CJP’s Instagram followers were allegedly from Pakistan and other foreign countries.

Cockroach Janata Party founder receives death threats

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Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janata Party, which began as satire over controversial remarks made earlier this month by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, has, in the past few days, erupted into an internet phenomenon. Within days of the party's "launch", its Instagram account accumulated a whopping 18 million followers. The sudden popularity allegedly led to several hacking attempts, and now the haters are apparently sending death threats to Dipke.

"America m bhi Marwa denge tujhe" (We can get you murdered even in America), read one of the alarming messages in screenshots shared by Dipke on X. According to the screenshots, the messages were sent around 2 am by an unknown individual, who allegedly told Dipke to either shut down the Cockroach Janata Party account or join the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), before issuing a death threat. It must be noted that the messages were sent from an unidentified number, and it has not been confirmed whether the person behind them has any affiliation with the BJP.

Pakistan followers controversy

The debate over the Cockroach Janata Party's alleged Pakistan followers erupted after the satire page crossed 15 million followers on Instagram, a number that has now climbed past 18 million. Soon after, screenshots claiming to show follower analytics began circulating online. Several users alleged that Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and Turkey featured prominently among the account's audience base, with some critics accusing the page of being artificially boosted.