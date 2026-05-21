/What is Oggy Janata Party that claims to expose Cockroach Janta Party’s agenda?

As the Cockroach Janta Party has gone viral on social media with millions of followers, another party, Oggy Janata Party, has claimed to expose its AAP links, accusing it of not being “neutral” as it claims to be. This comes as several social media users question Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP, a former AAP worker. Dipke is currently living in the US, further raising questions about whether his satirical movement is a propaganda against the current ruling party of India, Bhartiya Janata Party.

In its Instagram bio, the OJP writes, “Not backed by any political party, unlike USA-based ‘CJP’”. It added, “just uncomfortable truths. Question everything. Worship nothing.” The account has gained over 7,000 followers as of Thursday.

What did OJP reveal?

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In a post on Instagram, the Oggy Janata Party highlighted Dipke’s APP links, posting screenshots from his LinkedIn account. The 30-year-old political communication strategist worked with the Aam Aadmi Party as part of its social media and election campaign team from 2020 to 2023. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, when the party led by Arvind Kejriwal swept to power, Dipke was involved in creating meme-based digital campaigns for the party.

The OJP posted screenshots of past social media activity of Dipke, showing his support for AAP. In several of the screenshots, Dipke praised AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. In one of the posts, he expressed gratitude to former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia after meeting him. “Leaving for Boston with your guidance as my compass. No distance will ever weaken my commitment to AAP,” Dipke had written in the caption, posting a picture with Sisodia.

The OJP also highlighted that the CJP follows influencer Arpit Sharma on Instagram, whose father, Vikas Sharma, contested in the 2022 UP elections on an AAP ticket. It also questioned why are opposition veteran politicians like Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad joining a youth movement.

OJP’s Manifesto

In a post on Instagram, OJP released its manifesto, which focuses on animal rights. Its manifesto includes: stray animal protection, free animal healthcare, shelter and rescue expansion, strict animal cruelty laws, feed and care missions, and adoption awareness campaign.