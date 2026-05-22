/Cockroach Janata Party founder reacts to 'Pakistan followers' claim, says ‘I know you are desperately trying to...’

Abhijeet Dipke, the man behind India’s newest viral political satire phenomenon, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has responded to claims about his party's Instagram account's alleged "Pakistan followers." The controversy erupted after the group’s Instagram account crossed 15 million followers (now at 18 million), triggering a fierce online debate. In a post on X, Dipke hit back at allegations claiming that "citizens from Pakistan, Bangladesh and the USA form 77% of their Instagram followers," while "India contributes only 9%." Sharing a screenshot of the account's audience breakdown, which showed that Indians make up 94.7 per cent of its followers, the Cockroach Janata Party founder questioned: "Why would you call 94% of Indian youth Pakistanis?"
The Pakistani followers controversy
After the CJP crossed 15 million followers on IG, the composition of the audience became a major talking point online, with several users claiming that a large share of the party's followers are based outside India, with some users claiming that Pakistani elements were involved. Screenshots and videos circulated on Instagram and X appeared to show follower analytics listing Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and Turkey among the top audience locations.
Now addressing the allegations, Dipke, in another post, claimed that certain people were "desperately trying to hack the account," adding, "But since you have failed to do so, let me share the real data." The screenshot of the account’s geographical audience distribution appeared to show that the overwhelming majority of followers were from India. It shows: India: 94.7 per cent; United States: 1.0 per cent; United Kingdom: 0.7 per cent; Canada: 0.6 per cent; United Arab Emirates: 0.6 per cent.