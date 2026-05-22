/Chandrayaan-3 gets top US space honour years after historic Moon landing

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission on Thursday (May 21) received one of the world’s most prestigious space honours. The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) has awarded the Chandrayaan-3 mission the 2026 Goddard Astronautics Award in Washington DC. The recognition comes nearly three years after Chandrayaan-3 made global headlines by becoming the first spacecraft ever to successfully soft land near the Moon’s south pole, a region scientists consider one of the most important and least explored areas of the lunar surface.

The award was presented during the AIAA ASCEND 2026 Conference on May 21. India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, accepted the honour on behalf of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

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Why is this award significant?

The Goddard Astronautics Award is considered AIAA’s highest honour in astronautics. It recognises outstanding achievements in space exploration and innovation and is named after Robert H. Goddard, the American rocket pioneer often called the father of modern rocketry.

Past recipients have included some of the biggest names and missions in global space exploration, making the recognition a major moment for India’s growing space ambitions.

Why Chandrayaan-3 stood out

Chandrayaan-3’s landing on August 23, 2023, was seen as a landmark achievement not just for India but for global lunar exploration. The mission succeeded where several others had struggled, navigating the difficult terrain and extreme conditions near the Moon’s south pole.

Scientists believe the region may contain water ice and other resources that could eventually support future human missions and long-term lunar operations. ISRO later confirmed the presence of several important chemical elements in the lunar soil through onboard instruments, findings that added to the mission’s scientific value. The success also strengthened India’s reputation as a major low-cost but high-impact space power.

India pushes bigger space ambitions

While accepting the award, Ambassador Vinay Kwatra highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Space Vision 2047, which lays out India’s plans for deeper space exploration, human spaceflight missions and expansion of the country’s commercial space industry.