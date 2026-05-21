As PM Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni set the internet on fire with their Melody toffee video, Congress on Thursday (May 21) launched a sharp attack against the Indian Prime Minister. In a post on X, the chief Opposition party trolled Modi, commenting, "he can't say M for Mehengai (inflation), but he can say M for Melody". In another X video, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed the PM, noting that while Modi himself urged the people of India to refrain from buying gold, driving a lot and going abroad, "he himself travels abroad on a plane worth thousands of crores of rupees, feeding Italian Prime Minister Meloni a Melody toffee."

An insult to the people of India

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Gandhi alleged that the now viral “reel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made is an insult to the people of India who are suffering.”

Congress, in its video, claimed that Indians suffer in poverty while PM Modi "distributes Melody" toffees during his visit to Italy. The opposition party also posted a video montage contrasting economic hardships with clips of Modi gifting the popular Indian toffee to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. "The country is struggling with a huge financial crisis...but what is the Prime Minister doing? Distributing toffees in Italy like Santa Claus."

"Farmers, youths, women, workers, small businessmen — they are all crying...(while) PM laughs, makes reels, distributes toffees..Do something Mr. Modi... Do something!" it adds.

The viral Melody moment

In what was a brilliant social media strategy, Indian PM Modi, who is on a multi-nation visit, in a viral "sweet" moment, gifted the Italian PM a packet of a popular Indian toffee called Melody. A video reel of the moment went viral online, with people enjoying Modi's nod to the viral nickname 'MeloDi', which the internet has coined for him and PM Meloni. In the video, the Italian PM says that Prime Minister Modi has got a “very very special gift from India”. PM Modi then responds by saying ‘Melodi’ while showing a packet of Melody toffees.