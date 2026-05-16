/'There are youngsters like cockroaches': What made CJI Surya Kant compare youngsters to pests? Supreme Court hearing turns explosive

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday (May 15) delivered one of the judiciary’s sharpest public rebukes yet, using the startling phrase "youngsters like cockroaches" while expressing alarm over what he suggested was a growing ecosystem of fake degree holders, social media attackers and opportunistic activists targeting institutions. The unusually blunt remark came during a Supreme Court hearing on a plea saying the Delhi High Court has failed in implementing the Supreme Court's guidelines on the designation of senior advocates.

Parasites, cockroaches and more: What did the CJI say?

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"There are already parasites of society who attack the system, and you want to join hands with them?" the CJI said, before escalating his criticism even further.

"There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment and don’t have a place in a profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone…"

Fake law degrees under Supreme Court scanner

CJI Surya Kant said he harboured "serious doubts" about the genuineness of many law degrees held by some Delhi-based advocates, particularly those active on social media platforms.

The CJI said he was waiting for an appropriate case to order an investigation into the law degrees of many Delhi lawyers. He also suggested that the Central Bureau of Investigation should probe the issue.

The bench of CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also referred to "thousands of fraudulent people wearing black robes". The CJI declined to entertain the plea and also criticised the language used online by a petitioner’s lawyer, warning that professional discipline was being undermined. "Let people understand the kind of language you are using on Facebook. I will show you what discipline in the profession means," the CJI said. The petitioner later chose to withdraw the plea.