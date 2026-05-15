/Who is Padma Jaiswal? Why it took nearly two decades to dismiss the IAS officer for a 2007-08 offense | WION Explains

Padma Jaiswal, a 2003-batch IAS officer, has been dismissed by the Government of India over corruption charges that date back to 2007-08. The stringent action was taken based on a recommendation from the Department of Personnel and Training and final approval from the President of India. While in the upper echelons of Indian bureaucracy, the wheels of justice are notoriously slow, why did it take 18 years for her dismissal? Here's all you need to know about IAS Padma Jaiswal's dismissal.

Who is Padma Jaiswal?

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On paper, Padma Jaiswal was the quintessential high-achiever. A 2003-batch officer, her academic and professional portfolio was formidable:

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is an alumna of St. Xavier's School and University Business School, Panjab University. She holds an MBA, is a certified Company Secretary (ICSI), and served as a UGC Research Fellow.

Over two decades, she held key administrative posts across Delhi, Goa, Puducherry, and Arunachal Pradesh. However, the stellar trajectory of the 2003-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre was permanently shadowed by events during her tenure as the Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh between 2007 and 2008.

The charges: What happened in 2007-08?

The case centres on allegations of "misutilisation and misappropriation" of significant public funds. In February 2008, local residents filed a complaint accusing Jaiswal of abusing her official position to divert government money.

The investigation found her in violation of the All India Service (Conduct) Rules, specifically citing a failure to maintain "absolute integrity and devotion to duty." While the specific financial figures remain part of the internal inquiry, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) deemed the breach serious enough to warrant a major penalty.

The glacial timeline: Why the 18-year delay?

The most pressing question surrounding Jaiswal’s dismissal is the timeline. How does a "zero tolerance" policy reconcile with a two-decade wait?

Any action against an AGMUT cadre (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories cadre) officer, involves a complex relay between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), before reaching the President’s desk.

Notably, Jaiswal was suspended in April 2008 following the initial complaints. However, in a move that allowed her to continue her career for another 16 years, that suspension was revoked in October 2010. In 2009, an official chargesheet was filed against the IAS officer. Following this, the MHA initiated disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

However, it was only in May 2026 that the MHA’s recommendation for "removal from service" was finalised and approved.

A rare and stringent penalty

Dismissing a serving IAS officer is an administrative death penalty. Unlike "compulsory retirement," where an officer might retain pension benefits, a removal from service is a more severe sanction that terminates current employment immediately.