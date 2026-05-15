/How does India's petrol, diesel price hike compare to global rates? BJP provides 'context'

The data shared by Malviya show that the countries closest to India tell a particularly striking story about how the regional fuel shock played out.

According to it, Pakistan saw petrol rise 54.9 per cent and diesel 44.9 per cent, compounding economic pressures the country was already managing before the conflict began.

Meanwhile, India, he said, witnessed a nominal price increase of 3.2 per cent for petrol and 3.4 per cent for diesel.