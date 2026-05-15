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India fuel prices hiked: Petrol, diesel prices jump Rs 3 despite govt’s ‘ample stock’ claim | Check city wise prices HERE

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 15, 2026, 06:50 IST | Updated: May 15, 2026, 07:40 IST
India fuel prices hiked: Petrol, diesel prices jump Rs 3 despite govt’s ‘ample stock’ claim | Check city wise prices HERE

Representative image Photograph: (WikiCommons)

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India fuel prices hiked: India’s fuel prices have jumped sharply, with petrol and diesel both up by Rs 3 per litre, putting fresh pressure on consumers even as the government insists there is no shortage. Scroll down.

Indian consumers are set to feel fresh pressure at the pump, with fuel prices seeing a sharp hike of Rs 3 per litre. On Friday (May 15), petrol prices were increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel climbed from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre, marking a significant increase amid broader concerns over energy costs and supply pressures. The hike comes at a time when global oil markets remain volatile, with ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly around West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz, continuing to disrupt supply chains and push import costs higher.

It comes even as the Government of India just a day earlier, on Thursday (May 14), said that the country had ample stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas.

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Why India's petrol and diesel prices are rising

India imports a large share of its crude oil requirements, which makes domestic fuel pricing highly sensitive to international crude movements, shipping disruptions, and refining costs. The recent instability in global oil routes, especially around the Persian Gulf, has sharply raised concerns over supply security, forcing oil marketing companies to adjust prices upward as losses mount.

Delhi new fuel prices

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Petrol: Rs 97.77/litre (up from Rs 94.77)
Diesel: Rs 90.67/litre (up from Rs 87.67)

Mumbai new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 106.68/litre (up from Rs 103.54)
Diesel: Rs 93.14/litre (up from Rs 90.03)

Bengaluru new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 106.21/litre (up from Rs 102.96)
Diesel: Rs 94.10/litre (up from Rs 90.99)

Gurgaon new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 98.47/litre (up from Rs 95.30)
Diesel: Rs 90.94/litre (up from Rs 87.77)

Chandigarh new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 97.27/litre (up from Rs 94.30)
Diesel: Rs 85.25/litre (up from Rs 82.45)

Lucknow new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 97.55/litre (up from Rs 94.73)
Diesel: Rs 90.82/litre (up from Rs 87.86)

Chennai new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 103.67/litre (up from Rs 100.80)
Diesel: Rs 95.25/litre (up from Rs 92.39)

Hyderabad new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 110.89/litre (up from Rs 107.50)
Diesel: Rs 98.96/litre (up from Rs 95.70)

Government says no shortage, no dry-out

Amid concerns over crude, LNG and LPG imports persisting nearly 75 days into the crisis, the Centre on Friday sought to project control. Petroleum Ministry officials said India currently has adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas, with refineries running at optimum capacity and domestic LPG production ramped up to offset global uncertainty. Addressing a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, "Around 75 days have passed since the West Asia crisis began, and due to this, our crude oil, LPG, and LNG imports have been affected. However, the Indian government has taken several effective steps, because of which adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas are available in the country."

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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