Indian consumers are set to feel fresh pressure at the pump, with fuel prices seeing a sharp hike of Rs 3 per litre. On Friday (May 15), petrol prices were increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel climbed from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre, marking a significant increase amid broader concerns over energy costs and supply pressures. The hike comes at a time when global oil markets remain volatile, with ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly around West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz, continuing to disrupt supply chains and push import costs higher.

It comes even as the Government of India just a day earlier, on Thursday (May 14), said that the country had ample stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas.

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Why India's petrol and diesel prices are rising

India imports a large share of its crude oil requirements, which makes domestic fuel pricing highly sensitive to international crude movements, shipping disruptions, and refining costs. The recent instability in global oil routes, especially around the Persian Gulf, has sharply raised concerns over supply security, forcing oil marketing companies to adjust prices upward as losses mount.

Delhi new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 97.77/litre (up from Rs 94.77)

Diesel: Rs 90.67/litre (up from Rs 87.67)

Mumbai new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 106.68/litre (up from Rs 103.54)

Diesel: Rs 93.14/litre (up from Rs 90.03)

Bengaluru new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 106.21/litre (up from Rs 102.96)

Diesel: Rs 94.10/litre (up from Rs 90.99)

Gurgaon new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 98.47/litre (up from Rs 95.30)

Diesel: Rs 90.94/litre (up from Rs 87.77)

Chandigarh new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 97.27/litre (up from Rs 94.30)

Diesel: Rs 85.25/litre (up from Rs 82.45)

Lucknow new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 97.55/litre (up from Rs 94.73)

Diesel: Rs 90.82/litre (up from Rs 87.86)

Chennai new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 103.67/litre (up from Rs 100.80)

Diesel: Rs 95.25/litre (up from Rs 92.39)

Hyderabad new fuel prices

Petrol: Rs 110.89/litre (up from Rs 107.50)

Diesel: Rs 98.96/litre (up from Rs 95.70)

Government says no shortage, no dry-out