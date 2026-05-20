Taiwan authorities on Wednesday (May 20) condemned the "biased remarks" made by a political candidate in an election poster. They insisted that the island nation has been "long committed" to planning for the introduction of Indian migrant workers. This follows the circulation of a viral video showing a political campaign poster by Kaohsiung City Council candidate Lee Hung-yi that read, "Let’s work together to save the next generation," while vowing to ban Indian workers from immigrating to the nation.

Taiwan cherishes ties with India

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The Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, in a release on the ROC Taiwan website, stated that "the recent discriminatory publications/comments made by certain individuals in Taiwan" do not represent its stance.

“Taiwan cherishes the values of democracy, inclusivity, and diversity, and support people to people exchanges between Taiwan and India,” added the statement condemning the racist poster.

“We deeply regret and strongly condemn any form of prejudice, racism and discrimination. TECC sincerely look forward to, and will continue to promote, further exchanges between both sides to enhance mutual understanding.”

"Not fond of Indians"

On social media, a racist political poster for Kaohsiung City Council candidate Lee Hung-yi is going viral. Among other things, the poster featured a crossed-out picture of a turbaned man and an inverted flag of India, both crossed out.