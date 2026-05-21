Talking to NDTV, a cab driver identified only as Ashish said, "We drive for 24 hours a day. Don't we have any rights? We should at least be given the right to live."

Another driver, Suraj, noted, "In this inflation, it has become impossible to run a household. We do not want anyone's child to become a driver in the future." He added, "What should we do? Should we kill ourselves? Who is going to listen to us?"

Beyond fuel costs, drivers pointed to mounting annual expenses, vehicle fitness certificates, insurance and permits, that they say are eating into earnings.