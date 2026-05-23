/'No access to any platforms': What’s happening to Cockroach Janta Party? Founder Abhijeet Dipke claims Instagram accounts hacked amid 'crackdown'

Abhijeet Dipke, the man behind the viral political satire movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Saturday (May 23) claimed that multiple social media accounts linked to the group had been taken down or hacked amid growing controversy surrounding the page. In a series of posts on X, Dipke alleged that the organisation was facing a coordinated "crackdown" after its sharp criticism of the government over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and unemployment issues.

Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram hacked?

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"Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party," Dipke wrote in one post, before listing the alleged actions taken against the group. "Instagram page hacked. My personal Instagram hacked. Twitter account withheld. Backup account also taken down," he claimed.

In another post, Dipke said the group has lost access to all its online platforms and warned followers against believing any new content posted from those accounts. "Please note that we currently do not have access to any of our platforms. Any post made after this should not be considered an official statement from the Cockroach Janta Party," he wrote.

Soon after, Dipke also accused authorities of targeting the CJP instead of focusing on the NEET-UG paper leak case, which has triggered nationwide outrage among students and parents. "Action should have been taken against the Education Minister for the paper leak. For the student who lost his life due to the government’s failure," Dipke posted.

"But in New India, action is being taken against the Cockroach Janta Party for demanding accountability," he added.

Cockroach Janta Party: Political movement or just a social media phenomenon

The Cockroach Janta Party exploded into a social media phenomenon earlier this month after turning Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s controversial "cockroaches" remark into a meme-driven political movement that resonated strongly with frustrated students and unemployed youth online. The party's rapid rise, amid the NEET controversy, pushed the political satire movement into national headlines, with follower counts surging into the millions, overtaking the accounts of the BJP and Congress within days.