/Assam flood toll rises to 75 as seven drown in Sivasagar; CM Himanta announces ₹9 lakh aid for victims' families

At least 75 people have been confirmed dead in the devastating Assam floods. According to the latest report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) issued on Tuesday (Jul 28), seven latest fatalities were reported from Sivasagar. The floods continue to affect seven districts — Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup (Metropolitan).

Over 3.3 lakh people affected

The DRIMS report said the floods have affected 3,32,639 people across 622 villages in 21 revenue circles. The agricultural sector has also suffered extensive damage, with 45,341.98 hectares of crop area remaining submerged.

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Among the state's rivers, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh continues to flow above the danger level, although no river has crossed its highest flood level mark.

Families of Assam flood victims to get ₹9 lakh compensation

Following the rise in casualties, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a series of relief measures for flood-hit families. "We will leave no stone unturned to support our people and help them rebuild their lives," he said in a post on X.

Under the revised package, the state government has waived the requirement of a post-mortem for disbursing the ₹4 lakh ex gratia provided for flood-related deaths. In addition, the Chief Minister announced ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, taking the total compensation for the families of flood victims to ₹9 lakh.

The government also said that families of people who remain missing for more than 30 days will be eligible for the ₹4 lakh ex gratia.

Cash support for affected families

To provide immediate assistance, the government will distribute ₹15,000 in cash to more than one lakh severely flood-affected families for essential household needs. The state also announced that the Orunodoi welfare scheme will resume from August 1, with beneficiaries in Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar receiving a special instalment of ₹2,500 for the month.

Relief for students

The relief package also includes support for students affected by the floods. Beginning August 1, students in severely affected districts will receive book grants ranging from ₹1,000 for Higher Secondary students to ₹5,000 for postgraduate students.