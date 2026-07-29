/'Why so much hate?' Netanyahu breaks silence on New York visit amid Mamdani's arrest threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Jul 28 confirmed that he will travel to New York City despite threats from New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Netanyahu said that he intends to “speak the truth”, claiming that Mamdani is using anti-Jewish rhetoric which is not expected from elected city official. Netanyahu also accused the official of sowing division among New Yorkers and targeting the city’s Jewish community.

“First of all, I’m going to New York. I’m going to speak the truth in front of this hate-spewing elected official,” Netanyahu said. "He’s pitting one group of New Yorkers against the others. He’s turning them against New York Jews. I mean, what are we, in the 1930s? So much hate. So many lies,” Netanyahu added. Earlier, Netanyahu said that he is “fomenting hate." The 81st session of the UNGA will open 8 September 2026, at the UN Headquarters in New York. The Israeli PM also accused Mamdani of turning one group against other while he is expected to be the mayor for all groups.

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What Mamdani and Trump said about Netanyahu's arrest?

Last week, Mamdani said the warrant issued by the ICC should be "taken seriously" and argued that international legal processes must be applied consistently, regardless of who they involve. "When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, we're speaking about someone who's the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant. And he's the subject of this arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity, for war crimes, and he's the architect of the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza as Israel's prime minister. These are not facts of my personal assessment, they are facts of public record," Mamdani said.

He also stressed that international arrest warrants should be treated uniformly, irrespective of the individual named in them. However, Trump assured that Netanyahu won't be arrested.

What is ICC warrant?