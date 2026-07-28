/New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveils 30% grocery discount plan

Published: Jul 28, 2026, 21:57 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 21:57 IST
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has unveiled a revised proposal for city-owned grocery stores, saying they would offer 30% discounts on produce, meat and other essential food items to help residents cope with rising living costs. The plan has drawn criticism from opponents, who argue that government-run grocery stores represent excessive state intervention, while Mamdani says the initiative is designed to make food more affordable in one of the United States' most expensive cities.