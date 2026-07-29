/After BTS' Grammys boycott, HYBE breaks silence: 'This is not a boycott at the company level'

BTS will not be taking part in the Grammys. Hours after the boys announced their decision, their talent management agency HYBE has reacted, saying that BTS' action does not reflect the agency or the other artists it manages.

In a shocking turn of events, BTS announced that they will not be submitting their music for the 2027 Grammy Awards. All seven members posted a coordinated Instagram story.

HYBE breaks silence after BTS' Grammys boycott

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After BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook issued a statement that quickly dominated headlines, their management agency has shared a statement clarifying that this is not a company-level boycott.

Also read: 69th Grammy Awards: BTS decline music submissions after Recording Academy introduces Asian Pop category

In a post shared by BTS Charts and News, they shared HYBE's statement,''This is not a boycott at the company level." An official said, “If other artists under our agency wish to submit entries, we plan to proceed with the submissions as scheduled.”

With the statement, it remains unclear whether HYBE supports BTS' decision, or what exactly they meant by this.

Soon after the statement went viral, netizens and ARMY started reacting as they hailed BTS boys for their independent decision.

One user wrote,''OK, this HYBE statement clearly showed that BTS made their own decisions, not directed by HYBE or Bighit. They are totally independent. I am so proud.''

Another user wrote,''BTS will always be the senior that they wish they had when they were growing up. Showing bravery in taking action. Hopefully everyone will respect them even more.''

Why is BTS not taking part in the Grammys?

BTS will not take part in the 69th Grammy Awards. They made the decision a month after the Recording Academy introduced an Asian Pop category. Notably, the band has not directly mentioned the reason behind their decision to step back.

Sharing a coordinated Instagram post on Instagram, the seven members of the band shared a statement, reading, '"We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year," a translation of the message read. "I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."