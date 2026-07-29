/Kangana Ranaut clarifies her 'Generation Gutter' remark: 'Gen Z of our country are taking us to such heights' - watch

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut sparked controversy with her remarks about young protesters who had taken to the streets of Indian cities recently to protest against the NEET-2026 paper leak, demanding accountability and systemic reforms in the Education system. Referring to Gen Z protesters as ‘Generation Gutter’, she accused them of displaying abrupt behaviour and lacking personal accountability. Her comment drew widespread criticism on social media, with many netizens calling out the actor-politician for her remarks. On July 29, Ranaut addressed the backlash by sharing a video note on her Instagram account to clarify her stance on the issue.

Kangana Ranaut clarifies her ‘Generation Gutter’ remark

Taking to Instagram, the Krrish 3 actress posted a video and went on to clarify her viral remark, which has been drawing attention for several days and put her in the spotlight for criticism. In the video, she accused media outlets of taking her statements out of context and said in Hindi, which translates to “I am making this reel for the media's friends, because I have stopped some protesters who were displaying unethical behaviour on the streets in front of children, in front of elders, in front of women, by normalising it. We do not accept this in this society.”

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"We do not want our children to be sexualized prematurely by their unethical actions. We feel ashamed in front of our elders. We do not accept this kind of behaviour. We will not let it be normalised. So the media is ganging up against me," the politician-actor added.

Kangana Ranaut continued her statement by appreciating the efforts of Gen Z and calling out their positive contributions to society. "And it will not tell how much I have appreciated startups like Skyroot. The Gen Z of our country are taking us to such heights. I myself congratulated the students of NEET and such children who are taking on the responsibilities of their families."

'This is not being cool'

Talking about the remarks people made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kangana Ranaut said, "My worship is my God, even if they are my leaders. People call the Prime Minister an exam buddy. How many people have feelings for him? Some consider him a leader, some consider him a friend, some consider him a family member, some consider him God."

"Similarly, you cannot hurt anyone's feelings. This is not being cool. This is basic civic sense. And if you don't know this, you will have to learn. Don't be influenced by these feminazis. Don't ruin your life. You can only display this stupidity in your room. You will have to go out and live in dignity. Otherwise, you will be thrown out of the workplace. You will never have any relationship," she said.

Concluding this, she also captioned her video by adding a note which read, 'Taking inspiration from our PM ji and posting a selfie video. Do let me know your thoughts about my thoughts, he he

Also Guru Purnima ki hardik shubhkamnaein."

Sourav Das reacts to Kangana Ranaut's remark

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das has reacted to Ranaut's remarks, saying that his party doesn't take her seriously. As far as he knows, Gen Z and younger audiences also don't take Ranaut seriously.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Das said, ''Kangana Ranaut ji ko unke party waale hi jyaada nahi puchte hai, jyaada seriously nahi lete hai. Hum log bhi kyu seriously lein? Mujhe nahi lagta Gen Z, Gen Alpha ya koi bhi younger generation mein unko koi seriously leta hain ya unki koi baat sunta hai. Woh politician hai neta ban gayi hai. (Even people in her own party don’t ask Kangana Ranaut ji much, they don’t take her very seriously. So why should we take her seriously? I don’t think Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says. She’s a politician, she’s become an MP.)

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