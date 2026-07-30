/PM Modi backs anti-paper leak law, vows crackdown on exam mafias

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the centre is committed to creating a "trustworthy examination system" by leveraging technology, strengthening legal safeguards and cracking down on paper leak mafias. His statement comes after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, a framework to curb paper leaks, was passed by both houses of Parliament. In a message consistent with his series of recent selfie videos, PM Modi welcomed the Amendment Bill and highlighted his commitment to reforms to safeguard students' futures.

"My friends, we have been continuously taking one step after another to build a trustworthy examination system. Whether it is the creation of a task force, establishing fast-track mechanisms, or incorporating the suggestions of the states, we are working on all fronts. For several decades, every state and the Central Government have faced the problem of paper leaks. Because of this, the future of our children has also been put at risk," said PM Modi.

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He continued, "Keeping all this in mind, it has become essential to reform the education and examination system across the country, both in the states and at the Centre. There is a need to make full use of technology. At the same time, paper leak mafias and gangs that tamper with examination papers and play with the future of our children will not be spared. There is also a need for strong and stringent laws. As I had promised you, we introduced a Bill in Parliament. Over the past two days, both Houses of Parliament discussed it in detail, with the participation of a large number of honourable Members of Parliament. I thank all the Members of Parliament for their detailed discussion and support in strengthening this legislation."

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on July 30 and the Lok Sabha on July 29. It will now be sent to the President, Droupadi Murmu; following her signature, it will be notified in the Gazette of India. Members of the opposition staged walk out allegeing that it was an “eyewash” without proper implementation or systemic accountability for recent administrative failures.