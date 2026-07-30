/Spider-Man: Brand New Day X review: Tom Holland starrer wins hearts; netizens call it 'ABSOLUTE GOLD'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally swung into Indian cinemas on July 30. After building plenty of curiosity and excitement among fans for months, social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), has been flooded with reviews from netizens sharing their thoughts on Tom Holland's much-awaited action film. While some hailed it as one of the best in the Spider-Man franchise, others couldn't stop talking about Holland's performance, making the film one of the biggest trending topics.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day X reviews

Featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, and many more, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been one of the most anticipated superhero films of the year. Now, as the Marvel blockbuster finally hits Indian cinemas on July 30, ahead of several international shows, fans have wasted no time and were quick to share their reviews on social media. Here's a look at what netizens on X are saying about Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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One user came forward to praise Tom Holland's film. The review read, "THAT WAS THE BEST LIVE-ACTION SPIDER-MAN MOVIE EVER MADE #SpiderManBrandNewDay."

Another user left a review on X and gave a personal rating to the film. The review read, "Just finished watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day... It's not perfect, it's a bit too long. But how all these storylines in-film come together, it's just beautiful. I was tearing up multiple times. Visually the best MCU Spider-Man film and the most emotionally resonant. 9/10."

One X user shared the movie’s ending scene, where Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon do their signature handshake. Praising the iconic scene, the user wrote, "This scene was SO GOOD… this is how Spider-Man: Brand New Day ended."

Another user compiled a list of what worked in the film. The list includes "best action in any live-action Spider-Man film, shit’s just smooth all around, emotional beats worked, pretty tight story imo albeit the stuffed characters, good performances; Ned was actually funny, Zendaya per usual, Sadie sparked, Bernthal."

Lauding Holland’s acclaimed performance in the action-adventure film. One user left a review, which read, "Ladies and gentlemen, presenting you the BEST PETER PARKER and SPIDER-MAN period you can argue all you want with wall."

One user praised the beautifully crafted math behind every sequence in the film. The review also noted how Sadie Sink overshadowed everyone else in the cast. It read, "#SpidermanBrandNewDay is everything I hoped it would be! A tragic yet poetic odyssey about what it truly means to feel alone, only to realise you may not have to be alone…"

"It’s thematically beautiful while still delivering an endlessly entertaining Spider-Man adventure that never feels overstuffed. Nearly every character serves Peter Parker’s journey, making every moment feel purposeful," the user further writes.

The X user continued, "Tom Holland gives the best performance as Peter… but somehow, Sadie Sink might just steal the entire movie."

One user wrote, “Best Spider-Man movie ever!”

Another user commented on how emotionally impactful the film is. The review read, "#spidermanbrandnewday - Never thought a super hero movie will move me so emotionally! This is not about spider man , this is about the inner beast that we all struggle to tame! Draws beautiful parallel’s and ends so well!"

One X user praised the film, from Tom Holland's versatile performance to the action scenes. Calling Spider-Man Brand New Day the best so far, the review read, "SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is the best Spider-Man film in over 20 years. Tom Holland gives his best performance yet as the webslinger. He’s shirtless in several scenes, which is amazing. The action is incredible. Destin Daniel Cretton directs with such panache. I loved this."

Another user called it “absolute gold” and urged people not to let go of Destin Daniel Cretton, the mastermind behind the recently released Spider-Man movie. Calling the movie gorgeous, the review read, "Firstly, yes- with 0 debate; this is absolutely the BEST Tom Holland Spider-Man movie. He sells this new, lonelier chapter of Peter’s life incredibly; most of the time without even saying a WORD. His best performance as the character to date."

"They also struck ABSOLUTE GOLD with Cretton directing these movies; do NOT let him go. Not only does he give the emotional beats the space they need to land without rushing through them to the next set piece. The movie is GORGEOUS. His NYC actually feels populated and lived in while also being visually stunning. Best these movies have ever looked WHILE giving us the single most fast-paced and energetic Spider-Man action YET. Dare I say, visually the peak of live-action Spider-Man action," the user further continued.

WION's review of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

According to WION's Shomini Sen, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Holland’s best performance as the web-slinging superhero. He truly has come of age much like Peter Parker. This isn’t the best Spider-Man film in the franchise, but it still makes for an entertaining watch for its interesting cameos, Peter and MJ’s love story and the growth Peter shows as a superhero.” Read the full review of Spider-Man: Brand New Day here.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie explores the life of a mature Peter Parker who is living entirely alone after voluntarily erasing himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Tom Holland is joined by Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink in the star-studded cast.