/ITR filing without Form 16? Here’s how salaried taxpayers can submit returns before July 31 deadline

As the deadline to file income tax returns for FY 2025-26 nears, which is July 31, several salaried taxpayers are concerned about how to file it if the Form 16 is delayed. This is particularly the case for those employees who switched jobs during the financial year and have not yet received all details regarding their salary from their employers. While Form 16 provides an essential summary of salary income and tax deducted at source (TDS), it is not mandatory for filing an ITR.

Taxpayers can still file their return without having to wait for Form 16. This can be done by using their salary slips, bank statements, Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) to calculate their income and complete the filing process.

Documents required to file an ITR without Form 16:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Before filing your return, keep all important documents ready to avoid mistakes. These include:

Salary slips for FY 2025-26

Bank statements showing salary credits

Form 26AS to verify TDS deposited by the employer

Annual Information Statement (AIS) to check reported income

Bank or post office interest certificates

Proof of deductions and exemptions like documents relating to EPF, PPF, ELSS investments, NPS contributions, health insurance premiums, life insurance payments, home loan interest and rent receipts

How to file an ITR without Form 16:

Step 1: Calculate your total salary income

Start by calculating your total salary earned during FY 2025-26 using your monthly salary slips. If you do not have all salary slips, check your bank statements to identify salary credits. Match these details with deductions such as provident fund contributions, professional tax and TDS.

Employees who changed jobs during the financial year must include salary received from all employers while calculating their annual income.

Step 2: Choose the correct tax regime

Your tax calculation will depend on whether you choose the old or new tax regime.

Under the old tax regime, taxpayers can claim several exemptions and deductions, including HRA, LTA and deductions under sections such as 80C, 80D and 80G, subject to eligibility.

Under the new tax regime, most exemptions and deductions are not available. However, taxpayers can claim the standard deduction as applicable.

Compare both regimes before filing to decide which one offers a lower tax liability.

Step 3: Report all sources of income

Salary is not the only income that needs to be reported in an ITR.

Taxpayers must disclose income from other sources, including:

Savings account interest

Fixed deposit interest

Dividend income

Rental income

Cross-check these details with AIS and bank statements to ensure there are no missing entries.

Step 4: Verify TDS details

Before claiming TDS credit, compare the tax deducted from your salary with the details available in Form 26AS.

If TDS is deducted by the employer but does not appear in Form 26AS, taxpayers should not claim the credit until the issue is corrected. The employer will have to file a revised TDS return to update the details.

Step 5: Check pre-filled details on the income tax portal

The income tax e-filing portal automatically fills several details based on information available with the department.

Before submitting the return, carefully check:

Salary details

TDS information

Bank account details

Interest income

Deductions claimed

Personal information

Make corrections wherever required.

Step 6: File the correct ITR form and complete verification

Salaried taxpayers with simple income sources can generally file ITR-1 if their total income is up to ₹50 lakh.

However, taxpayers with business or professional income, certain capital gains, or income from multiple house properties may need to use another ITR form.