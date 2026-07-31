/Ex-French pilot who praised Chinese fighters lands in China spy scandal. This is what we know

A former French Navy pilot who stirred controversy by questioning the performance of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Rafale fighter jets and praising Chinese-made aircraft has been detained and placed under formal investigation in France over allegations of spying for China, according to French media reports.

Pierre-Henri Chuet, a dual French-Canadian national, is suspected of collecting and passing sensitive military information to Chinese operatives, according to prosecutors in Paris. French investigative outlets Le Canard Enchaine and Mediapart reported that he has been charged over the allegations. Although he has since been released, he remains under formal investigation.

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Chuet attracted attention in May 2025 after commenting on Operation Sindoor, during which he questioned the effectiveness of the IAF's Rafale fighter jets. He described Chinese-made J-10C and JF-17 fighter aircraft as "Rafale killers", remarks that triggered widespread debate as the Rafale remains the IAF's most advanced combat aircraft. The jets are manufactured by France's Dassault Aviation.

According to French media reports, investigators believe Chuet travelled to China on at least two occasions, in September 2018 and August 2019, while he was still serving in the French Navy. The trips were allegedly not declared to French authorities.

During those visits, Chuet is accused of organising training sessions for Chinese military pilots through a South African aviation company. Investigators suspect he may also have shared sensitive operational and tactical knowledge related to French military aviation, according to the reports.

Chuet served in the French Navy's naval aviation branch until around 2021. During his military career, he flew Super Étendard strike fighters and Rafale M multirole fighter jets from France's only operational aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle.

French media reported that officers from the Directorate-General for Internal Security (DGSI), France's domestic intelligence and counter-terrorism agency, questioned Chuet and searched his home during the week beginning 20 July 2026. The investigation remains ongoing, according to the reports.