/What will Kim Kardashian wear at the Met Gala 2026? A look back at her most iconic outfits

Kim Kardashian is grabbing headlines for renting Princess Diana’s iconic black revenge dress for the Met Gala 2026. Before witnessing the star in the iconic ensemble, take a look back at her most unforgettable outfits from past years.
As per the report, Kim Kardashian will be renting Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress for the upcoming Met Gala 2026. Before seeing the star on the red carpet, let's take a look back at the most unique ensembles she has carried off over the past years.
American actress and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is reportedly renting Princess Diana’s iconic black revenge dress for the 2026 Met Gala. Four years after her memorable Marilyn Monroe moment, she is once again set to become the hot topic at one of Hollywood's biggest fashion nights.
Kim Kardashian wore a custom all-black two-piece leather look designed by Chrome Hearts. The outfit featured an off-the-shoulder bustier, a skirt with a long train, and a hat angled to cover one eye. Her skirt also highlighted pearls and Moussaieff diamonds hanging from the front to the back.
One of her most viral looks also includes her 2024 Met Gala attire. All Fair's actress wore a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano outfit featuring a sheer, silver floral corset dress, which she topped off with a cropped grey cashmere cardigan. She went to an extent with her bleached brows and long, loose blonde hair.
At the 2023 Met Gala, Kardashian was seen in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture look designed by Daniel Roseberry. Her attire features a nude corset draped in thousands of freshwater pearls and crystals.
The most iconic Marilyn Monroe ensemble. Kim wore the legendary Jean Louis gown that Marilyn Monroe donned to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F Kennedy in 1962. She recreated Monroe’s look by wearing the same gown, reportedly purchased for $4.8 million. Her overall appearance channels Monroe in real life.
Kim Kardashian amazed with her most iconic custom all-black, head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble at the 2021 Met Gala. The attire was designed by Demna Gvasalia. It featured a T-shirt dress, jersey boots, and a face-covering mask, which she twinned with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
Dripping crystals look! Kim Kardashian made headlines for her sizzling custom Thierry Mugler creation. It features a silicone, wet-look dress that was adorned with dripping crystals. The motive behind the dripping water crystals was to create a resemblance to water droplets and make an effect of a woman coming straight out of the ocean.