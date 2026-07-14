/Kim Kardashian's summer Instagram dump includes sweet selfie with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are deep in love with each other. After months of dating, the American social media star has shared a sweet selfie with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton as they both spend some private time with Kardashian's four kids.

Kim and Lewis have been dating for months, and now their romance is Instagram official.

Kim Kardashian shares sweet picture with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

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Kardashian is spending the summer with her new love, the F1 star, and now, the

media personality has once again shared a sweet dump of her days. On Monday, the SKIMS founder shared a bunch of photos with her favourite people, which included her kids, friends, and girl pals, including her daughters, Chicago and North West.

Sharing photos, Kim K wrote, ''summers at the lake with my favorite people ✨🦋.''

The photos also gave a glimpse of her Fourth of July weekend, during which they had a special lunch with USA flag decorations. In the videos, they shared glimpses of firecrackers, bike rides, sunsets by the lake, and other happy moments.

But among all the pictures, the one selfie that was quick to take the internet by storm was of Kardashian and Hamilton. Clicked by Kardashian, the picture shows Hamilton resting on her shoulder, while Chicago is smiling as she bends her head on her mom's other side. The other pictures from her trip feature kids Psalm, 7, Saint, 10, and North, 13.

This is not the first time that Kim has shared a picture of Lewis. In June, the SKIMS founder shared a photo featuring the F1 star and her as they enjoyed their time in NYC.

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's romance

Kim and her new romance with Lewis Hamilton have been grabbing the headlines since the New Year. In June, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Hamilton, are “such a chill couple together” and feel as if “they’ve been together for years.”

“Everything feels very easy and light,” the insider said. “The fact that they knew each other before helps, but they both align in terms of ambition, life goals and making things easy.”